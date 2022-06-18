Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): An automobile accident in Mexico has left two actors dead and six other crew members injured from Netflix's series 'The Chosen One', as per officials.

According to Fox News, the accident was confirmed by the Baja California Department of Culture on Friday.

Also Read | Taxi Mein Bhoot Hai: Rajpal Yadav Teams Up With Filmmaker Wilson Louis for Upcoming Horror Comedy.

They said that a van the crew members were riding in crashed and flipped after it ran off the desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Fox News reported that the show's crew had been filming nearby Santa Rosalia.

Also Read | Khuda Hafiz 2 Star Vidyut Jammwal Surprises Female Fan by Offering Her a Luxury Car Ride on His Aston Martin DB9 (Watch Video).

A Netflix description for 'The Chosen One', which is not yet released, reads: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. It is based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."

The episodic series is being taped by an independent production company and there is no word how the incident has affected its production, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)