Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is set to star in the comedy '72 Hours' with Tim Story directing. Hartbeat, Davis Entertainment, Counterbalance, and Will Packer are producing from a script by Matt Mider & Kevin Burrows, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

The film follows a 40-year-old executive who hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twentysomethings on a wild three-day bachelor party after he's inadvertently added to their group text. Ross Fanger is executive producing, reported the Deadline.

The film is being produced under a partnership in which Sony Pictures will offer Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make for streaming.

Davis Entertainment had been spearheading the project's development since Hurwitz and Schlossberg penned the initial draft. When Hart recently committed to star, followed by his Ride Along director Story, the project gained new life and has become a high priority for Netflix, as per the outlet.

The film is part of their long-standing relationship, bringing comedy to the platform. Last year, they released Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only, The Roast of Tom Brady and Lift, which became the #1 global movie on Netflix, with 32.8 million views and 58.5 million hours viewed in its first three days on the platform. Previous to that, their 2022 film Me Time also debuted as the #1 movie, reported Deadline.

The narrative has directed eleven major studio feature films, eight of which started at number one at the box office on their first weekend: Tom & Jerry, Ride Along 2, Think Like A Man Too, Ride Along, Think Like A Man, Fantastic Four: Rise of The Silver Surfer, Fantastic Four, and Barbershop. His films have grossed more than $1 billion at the box office, making him the first Black director to achieve this milestone, reported Deadline. (ANI)

