American stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart has weighed in after Dave Chappelle was recently attacked onstage while performing a set for the 'Netflix Is a Joke' fest.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hart opened up while appearing on the Thursday episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', which was hosted by Mike Birbiglia as the original host Jimmy Kimmel has been down with COVID-19.

When Birbiglia referred to the incident as "scary," the comedian replied that he didn't find it scary but was glad that the attacker was roughed up by security. "Somebody getting their ass whipped sends a message out to other people that was like, 'You know, I was thinking about doing that, but seeing that, I don't really want to do that,'" he said.

"Dave went back after that and finished doing the show. Didn't let that thing be a big thing. Quickly moved on from it and got back to doing comedy, and that's what a professional does. Ultimately, these moments of unprofessionalism should not break professionals. They shouldn't shape or mold the world that we're now being seen or viewed in. It's time to get back to a place of respect for your live entertainer," he added while commending Chappelle for continuing his show.

The 'Jumanji' actor pointed out that heckling has been a longstanding part of the live-comedy experience and recalled a time when Hart himself was hit by a buffalo wing thrown by an audience member.

"Comedian has always dealt with heckler; heckler has always shouted out things because he felt that he could. A comedian's way of shutting that down was to say things back. It wasn't bullying. It wasn't picking on. It was all done in fun. We've now lost sight of the relationship of audience to comedian, and that line has gotten blurred to where it's like, 'Well, I don't need to do this and like this, and I can stand up and make a point,'" Hart said.

Chappelle was performing Tuesday when a man rushed the stage, tackling him to the ground and pointing a replica firearm at the star, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, before security was able to step in and bring the individual backstage. (ANI)

