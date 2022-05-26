London [UK], May 26 (ANI): Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has been charged in the UK with four counts of sexual assault involving three men.

According to Deadline, Rosemary Ainslie, head of the UK's Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division, in a statement said the charges follow an investigation by London's Metropolitan Police.

Also Read | Little Women: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hu And Wi Ha Joon To Be Part Of Korean Adaptation; Know All About The Actors Here.

The criminal charges authorized against Spacey by the CPS include "one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent." Originally, in 2017, he was accused of sexual harassment and unwanted advances by multiple people.

In its statement, the Crown Prosecution Service said its assessment of any case "is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors."

Also Read | Texas School Shooting: Jimmy Kimmel Tearfully Addresses the Incident at Robb Elementary School.

Spacey worked as the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London's Lambeth neighbourhood from 2003 until 2015. The CPS and the Metropolitan Police in statements on Thursday cited offences that allegedly took place in London and Gloucestershire between March 2005 and April 2013, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

He has won Oscars for his roles in 'The Usual Suspects' and 'American Beauty'. Spacey also earned 12 Emmy nominations, mostly for 'House of Cards'. His career has been derailed since the sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him emerged in 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)