London [UK], June 16 (ANI): Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, who on Thursday morning, appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on charges of sexual assault, has been granted unconditional bail.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, following a roughly 45-minute hearing at the court, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikran concluded by sending the case to the U.K. Crown Court, setting a July 14 hearing at Southwark.

"I've not been persuaded there is a real risk," the judge added, as he granted the unconditional bail to Spacey unless the court decided there was a real risk.

For the hearing, the actor was seen coming dressed in a blue suit, white shirt, blue suede shoes and glasses, as he entered through the court's front entrance. Once inside, he confirmed his full name, address and had the five specific charges read out to him, as per the outlet.

Key players in the room included legal defence lead Patrick Gibbs QC and prosecutor Natalie Dawson. Spacey entered accompanied by a team of three lawyers, including one from the US.

He has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the U.K. against three men between 2005 and 2013. He was also charged with "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent." The alleged victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Spacey's defence said he strenuously denied any and all allegations but said that "he needs to answer these charges if he wants to proceed with his life."

Much of the hearing was dedicated to Spacey's bail, with Dawson arguing that given the severity of the sentence were he to be found guilty, it is "reasonably foreseeable that he would not return to the U.K."

However, Spacey's barrister argued strongly that the bail conditions regarding travel were excessive and was able to persuade the deputy chief magistrate that Spacey was not a flight risk and would return for his next court date, reported Variety. (ANI)

