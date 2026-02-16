Lahore [Pakistan], February 16 (ANI): Pakistan's sporting landscape continues to struggle under the weight of decades of administrative drift, uneven priorities, and shrinking institutional backing. While cricket thrives, athletes in several other disciplines report a structure that offers little stability and even less hope, according to The Express Tribune.

Sports in Pakistan are now grappling with inadequate funding, weak governance, and limited international exposure. Players speak of eroding morale as opportunities decline and Olympic participation becomes increasingly uncertain. Observers say the downturn is not confined to a single federation. Instead, it reflects a broader breakdown of management practices.

Cricket continues to attract sponsors, television deals, and official patronage, leaving other sports competing for leftovers. Without a coherent national plan, emerging athletes often struggle to imagine a viable professional future outside the cricket ecosystem.

Administrators have also come under scrutiny. Critics argue that many office bearers have occupied influential posts for long periods with minimal accountability. In such an environment, athletes complain of outdated training methods, scarce access to modern facilities, and opaque selection procedures.

The growing distance between decision-makers and competitors has fuelled resentment and, at times, open protest. Historically, government departments such as utilities, airlines, and banks offered reliable employment that allowed sportsmen and women to train without fearing financial ruin. That safety net has frayed. Permanent roles have largely been replaced by short-term arrangements, prompting many promising players to abandon their ambitions.

At the grassroots level, schools and colleges no longer provide the same encouragement. Reduced quotas, fewer competitions, and budget constraints have narrowed the talent pipeline, while parents increasingly urge children to pursue more secure careers. Experts warn that isolated triumphs by exceptional individuals cannot substitute for a functioning system. Without transparent leadership, sustained investment, and revival of domestic competitions, Pakistan risks watching more of its traditional strengths fade from the international arena. (ANI)

