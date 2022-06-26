Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian made a sweet gesture of taking her daughter True and niece Dream to the Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 125 to surprise the local firefighters there.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star mentioned that it was a 'tradition' for the Kardashian girls to pay a visit to the fire department, 'a few times of the year' as the children 'love to meet the firefighters' and roam the station, reported Page Six.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Sexy Pics of the Bollywood's Heartthrob!.

"Talk about cuteness!!! It has been a tradition for the girls to take the brave and marvellous firefighters' ice cream a few times a year. They love to meet the firefighters and tour the fire station," captioned Khloe.

Further, in the string of images, Khloe also posted a video which revealed the two girls teaching the firefighters how to dance to the Meghan Trainor song, 'I Love Me', reported Page Six.

Also Read | Left and Right: BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Latest Single Tops the Charts in 93 Countries (Watch Video).

In the Instagram post, Khloe added, "Not only are firefighters risking their lives for us every single day but they pick up a dance routine quite quickly. The girls wanted to show the firefighters their dance routine that they performed at their recital last weekend."

According to Page Six, before their visit to the Fire Department, the kids stopped at an ice cream store where they were seen dragging two baskets, filled with ice cream. While 4-year-old True wore a set of matching pink and yellow attire, Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream sported a white-coloured tank top with black shorts.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that Khloe is reportedly dating an equity investor.

According to sources, privy to Page Six, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star met her new man, the private equity investor through Kim Kardashian, her elder sister. Khloe met the anonymous man at a dinner party and reportedly they started seeing each other post that.

The Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson are not on talking terms, except when it concerns their daughter, 4-year-old True Thompson, reported Page Six. (ANI)

"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)