Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): The much-awaited film Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, was recently released, and the stars are now enjoying their time post-release.

The duo, along with their director, Shauna Gautam, attended the Lollapalooza music festival in Mumbai on Saturday.

Khushi took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from the event that included her solo shots as well as fun and stylish pictures with Ibrahim and Shauna, as the trio posed together at the festival.

Along with the pictures, the 'Archies' actress added a caption that read, "Hola Lolla," along with a playful emoji.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her sister, actress Janhvi, quickly chimed in the comments section to react to the post, calling the pictures "beautiful."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DG99BYNRMi4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, the Khushi and Ibrahim starrer Nadaaniyan premiered on Netflix on March 7.

Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, Nadaaniyan promises to be a heartfelt rollercoaster ride of emotions, filled with romance, drama, and humor.

The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles. (ANI)

