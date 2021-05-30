Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Channeling her inner mermaid, Bollywood star Kiara Advani on Sunday treated fans to a stunning throwback picture from one of her vacations in an exotic location.

The 'Good Newwz' star took to Instagram and posted a picture as she takes a dip in the deep blue sea.

The picture captures the star taking a dip in the sea as she effortlessly swims while donning a neon green bikini. The actor reminisced about one of her memorable vacations and seems like she cherished her time while swimming like a mermaid in the water body.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor noted in the caption, " You can't stop the waves but you can learn to swim."

Celebrity followers including fashion designer Ami Patel and more than 5.8 lakh followers liked the post over the photo-sharing platform.

While scores of fans chimed into the comments section in awe of the gorgeous picture, one fan termed the 'Indoo Ki Jawani' star as "Ariel [From Disney's show 'The Little Mermaid"," (and added a mermaid emoticon).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be next seen in the comic supernatural thriller drama 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan. The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios. (ANI)

