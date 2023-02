All eyes are on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's rumoured wedding! On early Saturday, the bride-to-be was spotted at the airport. Kiara flaunted her bride's glow and was snapped in an all-white outfit with a bright pink shawl wrapped around her. She opted for a metallic-hued bag. Kiara waved and smiled at the paparazzi. If reports are to be believed, the two will tie the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: 5 Pictures of the Shershaah Couple That Prove They Are the Perfect Jodi.

On Friday, actor Kangana Ranaut has seemingly confirmed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. Kangana took to Instagram Story and heaped praises on Sidharth and Kiara. Sharing a video of Sidharth and Kiara from Shershaah promotions, Kangana wrote, "How delightful is this couple...rarely we see genuine love in movie industry...they look divine together." Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani Wedding: ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Nachde Ne Saare’, ‘Rangisari’ and Many Other Hit Tracks to Be Played at the Couple’s Sangeet Ceremony – Reports.

Kiara Advani Waves At The Camera While Leaving At The Airport:

She tagged the duo and used emojis of an evil eye. Kangana's post comes at a time when the internet is abuzz with speculation about Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry.