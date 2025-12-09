Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Actor Kiara Advani appears to have made a graceful return to work, months after embracing motherhood in July this year.

Kiara, who recently welcomed her daughter with Sidharth Malhotra, stepped out for work commitments, even making her first-ever public appearance since the baby's birth.

Sporting a chic look, Kiara looked stunning and glowing as she delightfully posed for the media.

She smiled, waved, and even exchanged a few words with the paparazzi stationed outside her vanity van.

"How are you all?" she enquired, thanking the photographers for their wishes. When asked about her daughter, Kiara laughed softly and gestured that the little one was doing well.

The 'Shershaah' star was dressed in denim shorts paired with a light-coloured off shoulder shirt and striking shoes. She kept her makeup minimal and her hair tied in a ponytail.

Kiara also took to her Instagram handle, sharing a close-up picture of her shoes with the caption, "Next chapter, more fire. Let's do this."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, in July this year.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kiara and Siddharth announced their baby girl's name as Saraayah Malhotra while sharing a photograph of their daughter.

The couple shared a picture of them holding the baby's tiny feet and wrote, "From our prayers, to our arms. Our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra."

The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama 'Shershaah'.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in 'War 2'. Details surrounding her next project are yet to be revealed. (ANI)

