Washington [US], Aug 28 (ANI): American reality TV star Kim Kardashian was photographed during a photoshoot, as she looked stunning in a bronze string bikini on the beach in Malibu.

According to Page Six, in one shot, the svelte 39-year-old posed on the sand while holding a cocktail.

Earlier, Kardashian was spotted on a summer jaunt with her family. The reality star shared two adorable videos of the eldest daughter, 7-year-old North, learning how to wakeboard while she laughed and yelled encouragement.

For the SKIMS founder, it has been a stressful summer, after her husband and rapper Kanye West, launched an erratic bid to become president.

As reported by Page Six, in a campaign rally speech, the controversial rapper divulged that he and Kardashian had considered abortion when she was pregnant with North. He also went off on her family via social media.

This prompted the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star to post a plea about West and mental illness.

She wrote: "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because off the stigma and misconceptions about mental health." (ANI)

