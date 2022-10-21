Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 21 (ANI): No visit to Kolkata is complete without eating the city's famous street food delicacy-jhalmuri, and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is making sure to treat her taste buds with the snack while she is shooting there.

On Friday morning, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the West Bengal capital to share the healthy street food she is having as part of her diet.

Anushka dropped a video of a street vendor making the lip-smacking dish, which is made of puffed rice, spices, onion and tomato. She also shared a picture of her holding the snack served in a newspaper cone.

In another story, Anushka shared a picture of her holding guava slices on a piece of newspaper.

"Jhalmuri and amrood (guava) for breakfast. Who wants to be in my diet plan?" she captioned the post.

Anushka is in Kolkata for the 'Chakda Xpress' shoot. The film marks the comeback of the 'Dil Dhadakane Do' actor after her last release 'Zero' in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. (ANI)

