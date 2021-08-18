Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): A new medical drama show, titled 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11', will release on September 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

The cast features talented artists such as Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' is a fictional drama that pays tribute to the frontline workers, set against the backdrop of the unforgettable night of the 26/11 terror attacks.

'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that ravaged the city on November 26, 2008. (ANI)

