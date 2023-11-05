California [US], November 4 (ANI): Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their first child together.

People confirmed the news of the baby boy's birth from sources.

Kardashian and Barker, who married in 2022, announced their pregnancy in June during a sex reveal party. Late last month, the rocker discussed his son on the 'One Life One Chance' with Toby Morse podcast.

With her ex-partner Scott Disick, Kardashian Barker has a daughter, Penelope Scotland, 11, as well as two sons, Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13.

On Monday, the reality personality and musician shared a photo of one of their couple's Halloween outfits on Instagram.

The pair recreated outfits from the wedding scene in Beetlejuice, with Kardashian Barker as Lydia Deetz and Barker as Beetlejuice.

The Poosh founder draped her bright red dress over her baby bump while Barker sported a maroon suit. "I'm the ghost with the most, babe," they captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzCIS16P0O1/?hl=en&img_index=1

Kardashian Barker first announced her pregnancy news in June by holding up a handwritten sign at her husband's Blink-182 concert.

The couple then confirmed the happy news when they both posted a video of the special moment on Instagram. In the clip, a black-clad Kardashian Barker smiled and jumped up and down in the crowd at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium as she held up a sign with large black letters that said: "Travis I'm Pregnant!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct5YB_VNiap/?hl=en

The video continued with Barker looking shocked on stage as one of his bandmates was heard saying, "Someone's having a baby!" The surprised drummer then made his way into the audience to embrace his wife. (ANI)

