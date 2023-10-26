Kris Jenner opened up about her past infidelity stating that her life's biggest regret was cheating on the late Robert Kardashian Sr with Caitlyn Jenner, PageSix reported. During a discussion about her ex Tristan Thompson in Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian questioned her mother about why she was unfaithful to her late father. "What was your mindset when you cheated?" Khloe asked Kris. "When you did that with my dad, and you had four kids and you had a family? Yes, I know you were really young." Kris Jenner Says She Wants To Be Cremated After Death and ‘Made Into Necklaces’ for Her Kids.

Kris responded to the question by saying she was really young and dumb, which plays into it because you don't really understand the consequences of your actions. From 1978 to 1991, Kris was married to Robert Sr, as per PageSix. During their ill-fated marriage, the couple welcomed daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe, as well as son Robert Jr. "The momager" met Caitlyn, who publicly came out as transgender in 2015, in 1990. The pair ultimately got divorced in 2014.

"But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?" Khloe probed again. "I don't know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else, and I made a huge mistake," Kris said. "That's my life's biggest regret." "I'm not proud of the way I behaved during that time, but you know what? Everything happens for a reason," she continued. Kris Jenner Responds to Claims That She Leaked Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s Infamous 2007 Sex Tape.

"I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan, and without that whole thing happening, there never would've been Kendall and Kylie [Jenner]." Kris subsequently expressed in a confessional why she hopes Khloe thinks twice before breaking up with the NBA player with whom she shares daughter True and son Tatum. "When I got divorced, Robert and I became best friends. We talked on the phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time, and I did have regrets," Kris explained. "I thought, Wow, what I was thinking? So I want Khloe to be really careful when she makes these decisions and she has to let somebody go."