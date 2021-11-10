Kriti Sanon will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the film Ganapath, and her latest Instagram post has taken her fans' excitement one notch higher. On Wednesday, Kriti took to the photo-sharing application and shared a teaser video to introduce the character of Jassi that she is playing in the movie. Raja Kumari, DIVINE, Kaam Bhaari Bag Nominations for MTV Europe Music Awards Best India Act.

In the clip, she can be seen donning an uber-cool leather jacket and riding a bike. Alongside the teaser, Kriti shared that she has started shooting for Ganapath.

Kriti Sanon's Avatar in Ganapath

"Shoot Mode on. Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with full on action and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule," she wrote.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Ganapath' is set for its theatrical release on December 23, 2022.

