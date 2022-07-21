Los Angeles, Jul 21 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Kurt Russell is returning to television with Apple's live-action "Godzilla & Titans" monster series.

The role marks his first TV outing following the original "Hawaii Five-0" in 1977.

According to Deadline, Kurt Russell is joined by son Wyatt Russell on the show.

The series, which is part of Legendary's Monsterverse franchise, will air on Apple TV Plus.

It follows the universe that includes movies "Godzilla" (2014), "Kong: Skull Island" (2017), 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and last year's "Godzilla vs. Kong" as well as anime series "Skull Island".

"Godzilla & Titans" also features actors Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

Matthew Shakman is directing the first two episodes of the series, which is co-created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction.

Legendary Television is backing the project. PTI

