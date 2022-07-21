When talking about Robin Williams, there are so many characters that come to mind. His quick sense of wit and charm is what made him so likeable. With bringing a riot of laughter everywhere he travelled, Williams’ charisma was just completely unmatched. If you were having a bad day, just pop in one of his videos and your entire mood would lighten up like the fourth of July. Robin Williams Birth Anniversary: From Dead Poets Society to Jumanji, 11 Beautiful Movie Quotes of the Brilliant Actor!

There was just something about Williams, and that something made him into one of the biggest actors we ever saw to grace the screen. While Williams was known for his charm and wonderful sense of humour, he could also turn up the drama and provide for an extremely haunting performance. So, to celebrate this legend’s birth anniversary, let’s take a look at five of his most iconic roles.

Popeye (Popeye)

With it only being his second role, Williams completely knocked it out of the park as Popeye the Sailor Man. Starring alongside Shelly Duval, with whom he showed great chemistry, Williams really brought the character to life from the comics and put on a great spin that fans of the character definitely loved.

Alan Parrish (Jumanji)

One of the best movies to be themed around a video game, Jumanji sees Alan Parrish get trapped as a boy in the game only to be set free 26-years later. Williams’ stark energy makes for a great watch as his fish-out-of-water aspect of the character does wonders for the movie.

Mrs Doubtfire/Daniel Hillard (Mrs Doubtfire)

Caught between a messy divorce and wanting to take care of his kids as well, Daniel Hillard – an actor – dresses up as a female housekeeper to interact with his children. Funny, endearing and charming, Williams is at the top of his game here.

Walter Finch (Insomnia)

Starring in Christopher Nolan’s little-known film, Williams turns up the creepiness factor with his portrayal of Walter Finch. Playing the role of a murderer, Williams gives a very unsettling performance as the cat-and-mouse chase between him and Al Pacino’s Will Dormer begins.

John Keating (Dead Poets Society)

Being Williams’ best role, at least in my opinion, Dead Poets Society is the best showcase of his talent. Breaking the conventional molds of how a teacher should impart knowledge on his students, Josh Keating makes for one of the best characters you will come across. Robin Williams Birth Anniversary Special: 5 Times How Jumanji Star Inspired Popular Bollywood Characters of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan.

While Williams is no longer with us, his amazing legacy will always live on. With this, we finish off this list and celebrate this day by remembering this iconic legend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2022 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).