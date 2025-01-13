Los Angeles [USA], January 13 (ANI): The Doctor Odyssey actor Joshua Jackson has become one of those Hollywood celebrities who have lost his home due to LA wildfires. Despite the loss of a beautiful bungalow, the actor feels 'incredibly lucky' to be surrounded by his loved ones amid the chaos.

The actor that his Topanga Canyon home, which he purchased in 2001, was destroyed over the weekend in the Southern California wildfires, which have destroyed thousands of structures, as per Deadline.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 'Billa' Was a Silver Jubilee Hit, Says Publicist in Response to Director Vishnuvardhan's Claims (View Post).

"First and most importantly, all the people closest to me affected by the fire are ok. My daughter, my family, and my neighbours all made it out safely, sadly my beautiful home did not survive the fires. But today, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by the people I love." said Joshua in the statement.

As per Deadline, the fires have broken out in the Pacific Palisades, Eaton Canyon, Malibu, the Hollywood Hills and other areas around Los Angeles County amid a life-threatening windstorm that picked up Tuesday.

Also Read | 'Deva' Song 'Bhasad Macha': Netizens Praise Shahid Kapoor's Electrifying Dance, Call It an 'Absolute Banger'.

At least 16 people have died in the Southern California wildfires, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has received 16 missing persons reports related to the fires, as per Deadline.

More than 105,000 people have received mandatory evacuation orders, with another 87,000 under evacuation warnings.

Singer Beyonce has come out to aid communities impacted by the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles. As per Variety, her foundation BeyGOOD has pledged to donate USD 2.5 million to help families rebuild after they've suffered losses.

BeyGOOD, which was established in 2013, will provide the funds to families in Altadena and Pasadena, two areas that were devastated by wildfires. In addition to helping those who lost their homes and possessions, BeyGOOD "will also assist churches and community centres in other impacted areas to address the immediate needs of people affected by the fires."

On Friday, the Walt Disney Company pledged USD 15 million to relief and rebuilding efforts for communities, while Paramount and Fox Corp. donated USD 1 million with contributions to the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Earlier today, Warner Music and Blavatnik Foundation announced an initial USD 1 million commitment to the Los Angeles area fire relief and rebuilding efforts.

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has also donated 1 million dollars to aid a fire relief fund as wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles.

"As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbours and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged USD 1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there (sic)," she wrote on Instagram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)