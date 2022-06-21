Washington [US], June 21 (ANI): Hollywood actors Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera are ready to feature as protagonists in the Hallmark film 'Groundswell'.

Hallmark movies are specialized in showing women fiding love during the Christmas season. 'Groundswell' is adapted from a novel of the same name written by author Katie Lee Biegel, reported Deadline. Biegel is also the executive producer of the film and will also feature in 'Groundswell' as a special cameo appearance.

Biegel admitted that she was a 'huge fan' of Chabert and that the film was close to her 'heart'.

"I am a huge fan of Lacey's movies, and she has been my dream choice to play Emma, from Day 1. This project is close to my heart, and there is no one better to bring us along on Emma's journey," said the author, as reported by Deadline.

The film follows the story of Emma, played by Chabert who, after a setback in her personal and professional life, travels to the beautiful destination of Hawaii where she bumps into Ben aka Rivera, a surf instructor who helps Emma to regain her footing by imparting lessons to her.

'Groundswell' is helmed by Lee Friedlander and produced by Crown Media Productions. The script is written by Carlie Mantilla & John Eliot Jordan. 'Groundswell' is geared up to hit the big screens on August 21, this year.

Meanwhile, Chabert has signed a deal with production house Crown Media Family Networks, earlier in February, reported Deadline. Henceforth, she would executively produce movies and also develop various content for the Hallmark Channel, including several Hallmark platforms for the course of two years.

Lacey Chabert is known for featuring in many movies like 'MeanGirls', 'Lost In Space', 'The Ghosts of the Girlfriends Past', and many other romantic comedies. Ektor Rivera on the other hand is a Puerto Rican actor, singer and visual artist who starred in movies like 'Sugar Plum Twist', and 'The Shallows'. (ANI)

