Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga's dogs remain "at home and happy" in Los Angeles while the suspects accused of abducting them face charges.

Fox News quoted the Los Angeles Police Department as saying that the five suspects were arrested Tuesday on varying charges, including attempted murder of the star's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and robbery.

Her father, Joe Germanotta, told Fox News that the 'Shallow' singer's family is "relieved" suspects have been arrested and charged.

Germanotta said Gaga's two French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji, are "at home and they're happy."

Police arrested 18-year-old James Jackson, 19-year-old Jaylin White and 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley in connection with the violent dognapping. They are charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Jackson, who authorities say was the shooter, also faces charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. White faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Harold White and Jennifer McBride were arrested and accused of being accessories to the attack. The elder White also was charged with one count of possession of a firearm and McBride faces a charge of receiving stolen property.

According to authorities, White and McBride "were determined to be accessories after the initial crime.

McBride reported that she found the dogs and responded to the reward email to return the dogs." Police also determined that McBride had a relationship with White, the father of Jaylin.

Germanotta said he wasn't surprised to learn one of the suspects ended up being McBride, who returned the dogs, claiming she found them tied to a pole.

"I did have a feeling. It's too convenient of a story," Gaga's father said.

"Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs' owner. However, evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery," said the LAPD's statement.

The Whites, Jackson and Whaley are all "documented gang members from Los Angeles," said the statement.

Fox News reported that the songstress had offered a USD 500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs.

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," the singer wrote on Twitter.

The suspects entered not guilty pleas at an arraignment Thursday.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)