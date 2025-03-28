Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai saw Reliance Industries Limited's R|Elan fabric 2.0 joining forces with Namrata Joshipura to present an electrifying athleisure collection.

This highly anticipated showcase on Friday unveiled a new era of versatile fashion where street glamour meets activewear innovation with remarkable fabric technology at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025.

Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora and Kubra Sait walked the runway donning glamorous athleisure wear. The divas looked confident as they turned showstoppers at the gala.

Lakme Fashion Week 2025 kicked off on Wednesday. It will conclude this Sunday, with a lot of exciting fashion shows lined up.

On Thursday, Bollywood actor Karishma Kapoor stole the show as she turned showstopper for Satya Paul.

She looked ethereal in a monochrome belted sari. The 'Raja Hindustani' actress confidently walked the ramp as a showstopper at this fashion celebration in Mumbai.

While speaking to the media, she said, "I love Satya Paul's work....aap sabko pata hai mujhe sari bahut pasand hai, black and white bahut pasand hai..(I like sari and black and white colour). So, I am very happy. This outfit is bold and speaks of today's woman..." (ANI)

