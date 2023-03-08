Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Language doesn't matter if the content is good, says Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, who believes streamers today must promote films in languages other than Hindi.

The actor currently stars in the Hindi series "Taj - Divided by Blood", which is available for streaming on ZEE5. His Marathi film "Vaalvi" is also available on the OTT platform.

"For OTT platforms, language is not important. We all watch any content sitting at home. For instance, I am watching Mexican, German, Lebanese, and French content. For me, the language doesn't matter. If the content is good and well made, then I watch it," Bhave told PTI in an interview here.

If a Marathi film is good, even those people who do not understand the language, will watch the movie, he added.

"And, it will give out that impression that Marathi movies are well made then a change or transformation is likely to happen, where more non-Maharashtrian people might come to theatre as well because they liked our content which they saw on," he added.

The actor said streamers nurturing content in languages other than Hindi will help several industries across the country.

"OTT platforms like ZEE5 or others can easily release Hindi films on their platform but they should promote regional cinema, be it Marathi, Gujarati, Bangla, Odiya, whichever has good content should be promoted.

"Today content is king and it is not that content-driven films are being made in Hindi only but in other languages too. That I believe should be promoted, so that particular film, actors, director, producer and technicians will benefit from it," he said.

Bhave is happy that "Vaalvi", which released in theatres in January, can now be watched by people across regions through ZEE5.

"The reach of regional films is less than Hindi cinema. Our film has worked well but there are places where the film has not been released. Outside Maharashtra too, there are many Marathi-speaking audience members who want to see a good content film.

"OTT has proved again that there is no language barrier because content is king and people connect to the film through visuals. So, many people who have not seen 'Vaalvi' in theatre will be able to see it via ZEE5," he added.

Bhave described “Vaalvi”, a dark comedy thriller, something that was new to Marathi cinema. But he boarded the cast of the film to work with its director Paresh Mokashi of "Harishchandrachi Factory" and "Elizabeth Ekadashi" fame.

"Every Marathi actor would love to work with Paresh Mokashi because he is a great director. He asked me and I said yes, and at that time I didn't know what the story was. I heard the script later and that's how we all came together for the film," he said.

Positive audience response and acclaim for "Vaalvi" is a great sign especially at a time when Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" is still running in cinema houses, the actor pointed out.

"It is a positive start for the Marathi industry that a completely different genre, kind of a film, has done so well. The good part is that people are watching the movie in a theatre. Also, around the same time, 'Pathaan' was released and still our film continues to run in theatres. It means people want a good content-driven film that entertains them," he added.

Bhave will next be seen in the Marathi web series "Phulrani", inspired by a popular play. He also has another web series coming up, a mythological Hindi web series and a film with Mahesh Manjrekar.

