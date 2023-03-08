Fardeen Khan is all set to make a comeback with not just one but two projects. It's amazing how his return was charted, albeit unintentionally. At least we hope it was. Fardeen's last film was in 2010 when he appeared in Dulha Mil Gaya. Since then, he has been away from the media eye for a long time to suddenly resurface one day. Unfortunately, he resurfaced in a judgemental social media age where people brutally trolled him for his weight gain. Shutting all of them down, Khan reappeared fitter than ever. Now he has two projects in hand. From Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma to Fardeen Khan - Actors Returning to Big Screens in 2023 After Hiatus!.

Fardeen Khan celebrates his birthday today and so, rather than looking back, we decided to talk about his upcoming projects and what we know about them.

Visfot

Visfot is a movie that is the official remake of the Venezuelan movie Rock, Paper, Scissors (2012). It was also the country's official entry in the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars that year. The story is about a man named Christan who kidnaps the son of a man named Hector by mistake and hell breaks loose. The movie shoot was wrapped up last year.

Heera Mandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently released the first look of his Netflix series Heera Mandi. The show is about three generations of courtesans in Heera Mandi, a district in pre-independent India. Reports suggest that Fardeen has been cast opposite Aditi Rao Hydari. He has already shot his parts as confirmed by his mother-in-law, the yesteryear actress Mumtaz to ET Times. Priyanka Chopra to Play a Pimp in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Next?.

Fardeen Khan's comeback is something we are waiting to see. Both the projects look quite promising and will perhaps show a hereto unknown side of the actor. Here's hoping...

