Los Angeles [US], November 14 (ANI): Singer Bad Bunny was the biggest victor at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards, taking home the top honours for the album of the year with "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" and marking his first win in a general category, reported Variety.
The Puerto Rican rapper and singer was nominated in 12 categories at the 26th annual ceremony.
His additional wins came for tracks off his highly decorated album 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos,' with the track 'DtMF' scoring in the best urban/urban fusion performance and best urban song, and 'Voy A Llevarte Pa PR' winning the best reggaeton performance, reported Variety.
'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' also won in the category for best urban music album.
"There are many ways to take pride in and defend our homeland, but we choose music," Bad Bunny said in his acceptance speech, shouting out all the featured guests on his album, including Chuwi, with whom he had performed 'Weltita' earlier that evening, as quoted by Variety.
Bad Bunny came close to getting shut out of the top categories, as Karol G won song of the year for 'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido' and Alejandro Sanz took home record of the year for 'Palmeras En El Jardin.'
According to the outlet, other big winners this year included Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso, who won best pop song for 'El Dia Del Amigo,' best alternative music album for 'Papota,' best alternative song for '#Tetas,' best short form music video for '#Tetas' and best long form music video for 'Papota.'
Paloma Morphy also won top honors as best new artist.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Record Of The YearPalmeras En El Jardin -- Alejandro Sanz
Album Of The YearDebi Tirar Mas Fotos - Bad Bunny
Song Of The Year'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido'Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios & Karol G, songwriters (Karol G)
Best New ArtistPaloma Morphy
Best Contemporary Pop Album?Y Ahora Que? -- Alejandro Sanz
Best Traditional Pop AlbumBogota -- Andres Cepeda
Best Pop Song'El Dia Del Amigo'Papota -- Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, CA7RIEL, Ulises Guerriero,Amanda Ibanez, Vicente Jimenez & Federico Vindver,songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso)
Best Latin Electronic Music Performance'Veneka'Rawayana Featuring Akapellah
Best Urban/Urban Fusion Performance'Dtmf'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos -- Bad Bunny
Best Reggaeton Performance'Voy A Llevarte Pa Pr'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos -- Bad Bunny
Best Urban Music AlbumDebi Tirar Mas Fotos -- Bad Bunny
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song'Fresh'Trueno, songwriter (Trueno)
Best Urban Song'DtMF'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos -- Bad Bunny, Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich,Benjamin Falik, Roberto Jose Rosado Torres, Hugo ReneSencion Sanabria & Tyler Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
Best Rock AlbumNovela -- Fito Paez
Best Rock Song (TIE)'La Torre'R -- RENEE, songwriter (RENEE)&'Sale El Sol'Novela -- Fito Paez, songwriter (Fito Paez)
Best Pop/Rock AlbumYa Es Manana -- Morat
Best Pop/Rock Song'Desastres Fabulosos'Conociendo Rusia, Jorge Drexler & Pablo Drexler,songwriters (Jorge Drexler & Conociendo Rusia)
Best Alternative Music AlbumPapota -- CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
Best Alternative Song'#Tetas'Paco Amoroso, Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, CA7RIEL,Gale, Vicente Jimenez 'Vibarco' & Federico Vindver,songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso)
Best Salsa AlbumFotografias -- Ruben Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best Cumbia/Vallenato AlbumEl Ultimo Baile -- Silvestre Dangond & Juancho De La Espriella
Best Merengue/Bachata AlbumNovato Apostador -- Eddy Herrera
Best Traditional Tropical AlbumRaices -- Gloria Estefan
Best Contemporary Tropical AlbumPunito De Yocahu -- Vicente Garcia
Best Tropical Song'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido'Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios & Karol G,songwriters (Karol G)
Best Singer-Songwriter AlbumCancionera -- Natalia Lafourcade
Best Singer-Songwriter Song'Cancionera'Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album?Quien + Como Yo? -- Christian Nodal
Best Banda Album4218 -- Julion Alvarez y su Norteno Banda
Best Tejano AlbumBobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mia (Vol.1/En Vivo) -- Bobby Pulido
Best Norteno AlbumLa Loteria -- Los Tigres Del Norte
Best Contemporary Mexican Music AlbumPalabra De To's (Seca) -- Carin Leon
Best Regional Song'La Loteria'Luciano Luna, songwriter (Los Tigres Del Norte)
Best Instrumental AlbumY El Canto De Todas -- Rafael Serrallet Featuring Lviv PhilharmonicOrchestra
Best Folk AlbumJoropango -- Kerreke, Daniela Padron
Best Tango AlbumEn Vivo 20 Anos -- Tanghetto
Best Flamenco AlbumFlamencas -- Las Migas
Best Roots Song'Aguacero'Luis Enrique Mejia, Fernando Osorio & Rodner Padilla,songwriters (Luis Enrique, C4 Trio)
Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album (TIE)Hamilton De Holanda Trio - Live In NYC -- Hamilton De Holanda&Cuba & Beyond -- Chucho Valdes & Royal Quartet
Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)Legado -- Marcos Witt
Best Portuguese Language Christian AlbumMemori4s (Ao Vivo) -- Eli Soares
Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop AlbumCaju -- Liniker
Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative AlbumO Mundo Da Voltas -- Baianasystem
Best Portuguese Language Urban Performance'Caju'Caju -- Liniker
Best Samba/Pagode AlbumSorriso Eu Gosto No Pagode Vol.3 - Homenagem Ao Fundo De Quintal (Gravado Em Londres) -- Sorriso Maroto
Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira)/MAPB (Musica Afro Portuguesa Brasileira) AlbumUm Mar Pra Cada Um -- Luedji Luna
Best Sertaneja Music AlbumJose & Durval -- Chitãozinho & Xororo
Best Portuguese Language Roots AlbumDominguinho -- João Gomes, Mestrinho e Jota.pe
Best Portuguese Language Song'Veludo Marrom'Caju -- Liniker, songwriter (Liniker)
Best Children's AlbumLos Nuevos Canticuentos -- Canticuentos, Coro de Riogrande
Best Classical AlbumKaleidoscope - Contemporary Piano Music By Female Composers From Around The World -- Isabel Dobarro; Javier Monteverde, album producer
Best Classical Contemporary Composition'Revolucion Diamantina - Act I: The Sounds Cats Make,Act II: We Don't Love Each Other, Act III: Borders AndBodies, Act IV: Speaking The Unspeakable'Gabriela Ortiz: Revolucion Diamantina -- Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, LosAngeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Best Music For Visual MediaCien Anos De Soledad (Banda Sonora De La Serie De Netflix) -- Camilo Sanabria (Camilo Sanabria, artist); Camilo Sanabria, composer
Best Arrangement'Camaleon'Cesar Orozco, arranger (Cesar Orozco & Son Ahead)
Best Recording Package'Cuarto Azul'Christian Molina, art director (Aitana)
Songwriter of the YearEdgar Barrera'Atencion' - Ivan Cornejo'Contigo Al Cielo' - Christian Nodal'Ese Vato No Te Queda' - Carin Leon Featuring Gabito Ballesteros'Hoy No Me Siento Bien' - Alejandro Sanz & Grupo Frontera'Milagros' - Karol G'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido' - Karol G'Soltera' - Shakira'Tommy & Pamela' - Peso Pluma, Kenia Os'Una Noche Contigo' - Juanes
Best Short Form Music Video'#Tetas'CA7RIEL & Paco AmorosoMartin Piroyansky, video director; Pio Filgueira Risso &Lula Meliche, video producers
Best Long Form Music VideoPapota (Short Film)CA7RIEL & Paco AmorosoMartin Piroyansky, video director; Federico Ameglio,Chino Fernandez & Lula Meliche, video producers. (ANI)
