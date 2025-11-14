Los Angeles [US], November 14 (ANI): Singer Bad Bunny was the biggest victor at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards, taking home the top honours for the album of the year with "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" and marking his first win in a general category, reported Variety.

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer was nominated in 12 categories at the 26th annual ceremony.

His additional wins came for tracks off his highly decorated album 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos,' with the track 'DtMF' scoring in the best urban/urban fusion performance and best urban song, and 'Voy A Llevarte Pa PR' winning the best reggaeton performance, reported Variety.

'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' also won in the category for best urban music album.

"There are many ways to take pride in and defend our homeland, but we choose music," Bad Bunny said in his acceptance speech, shouting out all the featured guests on his album, including Chuwi, with whom he had performed 'Weltita' earlier that evening, as quoted by Variety.

Bad Bunny came close to getting shut out of the top categories, as Karol G won song of the year for 'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido' and Alejandro Sanz took home record of the year for 'Palmeras En El Jardin.'

According to the outlet, other big winners this year included Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso, who won best pop song for 'El Dia Del Amigo,' best alternative music album for 'Papota,' best alternative song for '#Tetas,' best short form music video for '#Tetas' and best long form music video for 'Papota.'

Paloma Morphy also won top honors as best new artist.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Record Of The YearPalmeras En El Jardin -- Alejandro Sanz

Album Of The YearDebi Tirar Mas Fotos - Bad Bunny

Song Of The Year'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido'Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios & Karol G, songwriters (Karol G)

Best New ArtistPaloma Morphy

Best Contemporary Pop Album?Y Ahora Que? -- Alejandro Sanz

Best Traditional Pop AlbumBogota -- Andres Cepeda

Best Pop Song'El Dia Del Amigo'Papota -- Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, CA7RIEL, Ulises Guerriero,Amanda Ibanez, Vicente Jimenez & Federico Vindver,songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso)

Best Latin Electronic Music Performance'Veneka'Rawayana Featuring Akapellah

Best Urban/Urban Fusion Performance'Dtmf'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos -- Bad Bunny

Best Reggaeton Performance'Voy A Llevarte Pa Pr'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos -- Bad Bunny

Best Urban Music AlbumDebi Tirar Mas Fotos -- Bad Bunny

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song'Fresh'Trueno, songwriter (Trueno)

Best Urban Song'DtMF'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos -- Bad Bunny, Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich,Benjamin Falik, Roberto Jose Rosado Torres, Hugo ReneSencion Sanabria & Tyler Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

Best Rock AlbumNovela -- Fito Paez

Best Rock Song (TIE)'La Torre'R -- RENEE, songwriter (RENEE)&'Sale El Sol'Novela -- Fito Paez, songwriter (Fito Paez)

Best Pop/Rock AlbumYa Es Manana -- Morat

Best Pop/Rock Song'Desastres Fabulosos'Conociendo Rusia, Jorge Drexler & Pablo Drexler,songwriters (Jorge Drexler & Conociendo Rusia)

Best Alternative Music AlbumPapota -- CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Best Alternative Song'#Tetas'Paco Amoroso, Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, CA7RIEL,Gale, Vicente Jimenez 'Vibarco' & Federico Vindver,songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso)

Best Salsa AlbumFotografias -- Ruben Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best Cumbia/Vallenato AlbumEl Ultimo Baile -- Silvestre Dangond & Juancho De La Espriella

Best Merengue/Bachata AlbumNovato Apostador -- Eddy Herrera

Best Traditional Tropical AlbumRaices -- Gloria Estefan

Best Contemporary Tropical AlbumPunito De Yocahu -- Vicente Garcia

Best Tropical Song'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido'Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios & Karol G,songwriters (Karol G)

Best Singer-Songwriter AlbumCancionera -- Natalia Lafourcade

Best Singer-Songwriter Song'Cancionera'Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album?Quien + Como Yo? -- Christian Nodal

Best Banda Album4218 -- Julion Alvarez y su Norteno Banda

Best Tejano AlbumBobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mia (Vol.1/En Vivo) -- Bobby Pulido

Best Norteno AlbumLa Loteria -- Los Tigres Del Norte

Best Contemporary Mexican Music AlbumPalabra De To's (Seca) -- Carin Leon

Best Regional Song'La Loteria'Luciano Luna, songwriter (Los Tigres Del Norte)

Best Instrumental AlbumY El Canto De Todas -- Rafael Serrallet Featuring Lviv PhilharmonicOrchestra

Best Folk AlbumJoropango -- Kerreke, Daniela Padron

Best Tango AlbumEn Vivo 20 Anos -- Tanghetto

Best Flamenco AlbumFlamencas -- Las Migas

Best Roots Song'Aguacero'Luis Enrique Mejia, Fernando Osorio & Rodner Padilla,songwriters (Luis Enrique, C4 Trio)

Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album (TIE)Hamilton De Holanda Trio - Live In NYC -- Hamilton De Holanda&Cuba & Beyond -- Chucho Valdes & Royal Quartet

Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)Legado -- Marcos Witt

Best Portuguese Language Christian AlbumMemori4s (Ao Vivo) -- Eli Soares

Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop AlbumCaju -- Liniker

Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative AlbumO Mundo Da Voltas -- Baianasystem

Best Portuguese Language Urban Performance'Caju'Caju -- Liniker

Best Samba/Pagode AlbumSorriso Eu Gosto No Pagode Vol.3 - Homenagem Ao Fundo De Quintal (Gravado Em Londres) -- Sorriso Maroto

Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira)/MAPB (Musica Afro Portuguesa Brasileira) AlbumUm Mar Pra Cada Um -- Luedji Luna

Best Sertaneja Music AlbumJose & Durval -- Chitãozinho & Xororo

Best Portuguese Language Roots AlbumDominguinho -- João Gomes, Mestrinho e Jota.pe

Best Portuguese Language Song'Veludo Marrom'Caju -- Liniker, songwriter (Liniker)

Best Children's AlbumLos Nuevos Canticuentos -- Canticuentos, Coro de Riogrande

Best Classical AlbumKaleidoscope - Contemporary Piano Music By Female Composers From Around The World -- Isabel Dobarro; Javier Monteverde, album producer

Best Classical Contemporary Composition'Revolucion Diamantina - Act I: The Sounds Cats Make,Act II: We Don't Love Each Other, Act III: Borders AndBodies, Act IV: Speaking The Unspeakable'Gabriela Ortiz: Revolucion Diamantina -- Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, LosAngeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Best Music For Visual MediaCien Anos De Soledad (Banda Sonora De La Serie De Netflix) -- Camilo Sanabria (Camilo Sanabria, artist); Camilo Sanabria, composer

Best Arrangement'Camaleon'Cesar Orozco, arranger (Cesar Orozco & Son Ahead)

Best Recording Package'Cuarto Azul'Christian Molina, art director (Aitana)

Songwriter of the YearEdgar Barrera'Atencion' - Ivan Cornejo'Contigo Al Cielo' - Christian Nodal'Ese Vato No Te Queda' - Carin Leon Featuring Gabito Ballesteros'Hoy No Me Siento Bien' - Alejandro Sanz & Grupo Frontera'Milagros' - Karol G'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido' - Karol G'Soltera' - Shakira'Tommy & Pamela' - Peso Pluma, Kenia Os'Una Noche Contigo' - Juanes

Best Short Form Music Video'#Tetas'CA7RIEL & Paco AmorosoMartin Piroyansky, video director; Pio Filgueira Risso &Lula Meliche, video producers

Best Long Form Music VideoPapota (Short Film)CA7RIEL & Paco AmorosoMartin Piroyansky, video director; Federico Ameglio,Chino Fernandez & Lula Meliche, video producers. (ANI)

