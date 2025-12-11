New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Legendary rock band Def Leppard is all set to perform in India.

The band members will arrive in March, 2026 to perform in Shillong on March 25th at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Grounds), Mumbai on March 27th, 2026 at Jio World Garden and Bengaluru on March 29th, 2026 at NICE Grounds.

Excited about their tour, Joe Elliott in a press note said, "We're excited to announce our India tour dates in 2026. Playing for our fans in India is thrilling for us. We can't wait to see you soon!"

Phil Collen added, "We are delighted to finally make it to India next year. It's going to be an incredible night for all the fans!"

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "This tour marks a significant moment for rock culture in India. Def Leppard have shaped the soundtrack of millions of lives around the world, and bringing their first full-scale headliner tour to India is a shared celebration of music history, fan devotion and the power of live experiences. India is entering a new chapter in live entertainment, one where legendary global acts are returning to our stages and rock music is finding a renewed, passionate audience. Our role at BookMyShow Live is to help shape that landscape, to make it possible for artists of this stature to meet the listeners who have carried their music for so long."

For over four decades, Def Leppard have stood at the forefront of rock's global evolution, crafting a catalogue that defined an era and continues to inspire generations. Their unmistakable blend of soaring harmonies, precision-driven riffs and stadium-sized emotion has made them icons of the genre, a status cemented by their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (ANI)

