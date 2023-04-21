Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Saddened by the sudden demise of film producer-singer Pamela Chopra, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took down memory lane and penned a long emotional note on social media.

Taking to his blog, the 'Piku' actor remembered the time spent with Pamela during the film shoot.

He wrote, "The first days are ever a day of expectation and unknown elements .. and the first day today was no different .. the look the people the crew the work the work it self ... all alien and in a wonder .. and the topping , the very first scene of the film and a demanding appearance."

Amitabh added, "In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill ! So much to have spent with her and the film making and the music sittings and the outdoors and the homely get togethers .. all gone in a breath .. And one by one they all leave us ..all left with the pleasant times spent ..And after this ordeal of the first day .. a quick visit to Yash ji's home and meeting the family and reliving all those years of the past ..life is so unpredictable and tough."

The wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 74.

Celebrities thronged Aditya Chopra's Mumbai residence to mourn the passing away of his mother.

Amitabh Bachchan with his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya visited Aditya's home to offer heartfelt condolences.

Big B has a long association with the Chopra family. He has featured in several Yash Raj Films including 'Silsila', 'Deewar', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Veer Zaara' and 'Mohabbatein' among several others.

The news of Pamela Chopra's demise was shared on the official Twitter and Instagram handles of Yash Raj Films. She was 74.

"With heavy hearts the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," read the social media statement.

Pamela Chopra is survived by her filmmaker son Aditya Chopra and actor-son Uday Chopra. Her son Aditya Chopra is married to Rani Mukerji.

The industry insiders called her the 'muse' of Yash Chopra. She was an active collaborator in her husband's creative pursuits. She was recently seen in the Netflix documentary 'The Romantics', in which, she talked about her husband's way of film making, how Yash Raj studio evolved over the years.

Pamela Chopra lost her husband Yash Chopra at the age of 80 in 2012. Pamela and Yash Chopra had got married in 1970.

Pamela Chopra had sung several iconic songs for several hit films including Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mujhse Dosti Karoge. (ANI)

