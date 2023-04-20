Pamela Chopra unfortunately passed away at 74 after being on the ventilator for 15 days, due to being diagnosed with Pneumonia with ARDS. Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, and many more celebs attended the funeral to pay their last respects. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were also seen entering Pamela's residence for the funeral wearing white clothing. Pamela Chopra Dies at 74; Late Filmmaker Yash Chopra's Wife's Funeral Took Place Today.

View the Bachchan's Arriving at the Funeral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

