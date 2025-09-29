New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Filming has begun for Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Awarapan 2'.

On Monday, production banner Vishesh Films took to their Instagram and shared the update on the film's shooting.

The team, led by director Nitin Kakkar and writer Bilal Siddiqui, has started its first shooting schedule in Bangkok.

A picture of the film's clapper board was posted on an Instagram handle. "Mahurat Shot" could be seen written on it.

"Tera Mera Rishta Purana bro@emraanhashmi ...#ShootBegins #StayTuned #Awarapan2 #VisheshFilms#NitinKakkar," the makers captioned the post.

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to Emraan's 2007 cult film. In the first part, Emran shared the screen space with Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana. Mohit Suri was the director of the first instalment.

'Awarapan 2', a promising action drama that picks up where Shivam Pandit's story left off, is set to hit theatres on April 3, 2026.

Meanwhile, Emraan is being lauded for his cameo in Aryan Khan's debut directorial, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', on Netflix, especially for his scenes with Raghav Juyal.

In one of the scenes, Raghav's character Parvaiz, a die-hard fan of Emraan Hashmi, could not resist expressing his love for him as he starts singing his hit song Kaho Na Kaho from the 2004 film Murder. The clip went viral online, leaving netizens in splits. (ANI)

