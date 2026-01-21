Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): A red-hot Daryl Mitchell outclassed Indian batting icon Virat Kohli to regain his number 1 ranking in the ICC ODI Rankings issued on Wednesday, just a week after 'King Kohli' had taken back his crown for the first time since 2021.

On the back of some impressive batting performances spanning from the Australia tour to the New Zealand ODIs at home put Virat at the top after over four years, but Mitchell, who registered back-to-back centuries to seal Kiwis' first-ever ODI series win in India and became the 'Player of the Series' with 352 runs in three matches, removed Virat from the top of the charts with two centuries he would cherish for a lifetime.

Also Read | Deepak Chahar's Viral Sarcasm: Cricketer Jokes Wife Jaya Bhardwaj is ‘Turning Beggar’ After Seeing Homeless People Earn More Than India’s Engineers.

Virat was the second-highest run-getter in the series, with 240 runs, including 93 in the first ODI and a valiant 124 in 108 balls at Indore during a tough run-chase of 338 runs. While Virat's efforts throughout the series took fans back to Virat's days of dominance from 2016-19, it was not enough to give India a series win and him, some more time at the top spot.

With 845 rating points, Mitchell clears Virat (795 points), who is dropped to the second spot. The Kiwi would get to hold on to the top ranking for more time, with loads of T20I action coming up, including the T20 World Cup. His previous reign as the numero uno was cut short for just three days when he was surpassed by Rohit during November following a 'Player of the Series' effort in Australia, which produced 202 runs, including 121* at Sydney.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2026: How To Watch AFG vs WI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV.

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (third, 764 ranking points) swaps spots with India's Rohit Sharma (fourth, 757). Despite his two fifties, Indian skipper Shubman Gill is at fifth. Glenn Phillips, who scored a quickfire 106 in the ODI series finale, made a 16-spot jump to number 20th.

Phillips also rose 14 spots to equal-31st on the list for ODI all-rounders, where Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai reigns supreme. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)