Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): This time Kriti Sanon celebrated Holi on the sets of her upcoming project 'Tere Ishk Mein', which also features Dhanush in the lead role.

Extending festive greetings to her fans, Kriti on Friday took to Instagram and shared a colourful picture with Dhanush and producer Aanand L Rai.

"Lights . Camera . HOLI! Rang chaahe kum ho, ISHQ bohot hai! #TereIshkMein @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja," she captioned the post.

Recently, at IIFA 2025, Kriti expressed her happiness on being a part of the film.

She said , "It's a beautiful film--something I haven't done before. Love stories are my favorite genre, and Anand sir does them so well and uniquely. Working with Dhanush for the first time is also very exciting."

Last year, while announcing the film on Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary, Rai said in a statement, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' with Dhanush. 'Raanjhanaa' holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming."

Rai also dropped an intriguing promo for the film.

The video has Dhanush running in dark alleys with a Molotov cocktail in his hand. At the end of his monologue, he says, "Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge? (Last time it was Kundan, he agreed. But how will you stop Shankar this time?)"

Dhanush also expressed excitement about the film.

"Har har Mahadev... My next Hindi film," he tweeted. (ANI)

