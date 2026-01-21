Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): L'Oreal is set to open the world's first beauty-tech hub in Hyderabad in November 2026.

The announcement comes after the company's top leaders met with the 'Telangana Rising' delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The Telangana delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, met L'Oreal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus during the global meet. Following the talks, the company confirmed that it will set up a large Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, focused on beauty and technology.

According to a release shared by the Telangana CMO, the new hub will serve as L'Oreal's global centre for innovation, data, technology, and supply chain support. It will assist the company with digital tools, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics for its operations worldwide. Tech solutions developed in Hyderabad will be implemented in L'Oreal offices and factories across multiple countries.

L'Oreal has also invited CM Reddy and the IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu to the opening of the centre in November 2026.

Minister Sridhar Babu stated that the state government is ready to support global companies and make Hyderabad a top destination for such centres. According to the release, he pitched that "Hyderabad is the best destination for investments and that the state government is ready to extend full support to global investors." He added that "the state is leading in the GCC space not just for med-tech and health-tech sectors but also in creating new categories like beauty-tech, opening up new opportunities in the GCC space." He noted that several hospitality majors, such as Marriott, are setting up GCCs in Telangana. Major global companies such as Vanguard, Netflix, McDonald's, Heineken, Jaggaer, and Costco Wholesale have recently chosen Hyderabad to establish their GCCs.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the launch of the Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH). Responding to this, the CEO expressed interest, stating that it was very exciting to learn about the AI Innovation Hub.

Special Chief Secretary, ITE&C, Industries, Sanjay Kumar, invited L'Oreal to explore manufacturing opportunities in Hyderabad, in addition to the GCC investment. "Considering the widespread ecosystem and infrastructural advantages of our state, we would like L'Oreal to consider Telangana for its future manufacturing plans," said Kumar, according to the release.

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries. (ANI)

