Joining the "2026 is the new 2016" trend, a popular name in the television industry, Ankita Lokhande remembered 2016 as 'the toughest chapter of my life'. She looked back at the time that broke her completely and changed her forever. Refreshing your memory, 2016 was the year Ankita and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly broke up after years of being together. Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Note for Hubby Vicky Jain Post Accident: 'Mere Humsafar, We’ll Walk Through Every Storm' (View Post)

Ankita Lokhande Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande jain (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande Hints at Past Heartbreak

Although Ankita did not mention anything clearly in her post, it is possible that she is hinting at her heartbreak after parting ways with Sushant. Looking back at what she referred to as the toughest chapter in her life, Ankita shared on her Instagram, "2016 ki yaadein...The toughest chapter of my life…A year that tested me, broke me quietly, and changed me forever..And today, I only feel grateful and proud of how far I have come from there to here..(sic)."

Ankita Lokhande Remembers First Insta Post

The Laughter Chefs contestant further reminisced about some other memories from 10 years ago, like her first-ever Insta post. "My first ever Instagram post..Realising I’ve always been a family girl.. then, now, forever…, " she added. Ankita also thanked her late furry friend, Scotch, for always being by her side. She shared, "Scotch my biggest support my strength, my dog, my constant, my home..Thanking him always for being there through every low, every tear, every silent breakdown.. I miss him dearly, my biggest happiness and the only one that year who kept me going.." ‘It Always Felt So Wholesome’: Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Farewell Note for Late BFF Priya Marathe After Her Sudden Demise at 38, Recalls ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Memories (View Post)

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput Love Story

For the unaware, Ankita and Sushant first met on the sets of their popular show Pavitra Rishta, where both played the lead. Soon, the two fell for each other and got into a relationship. They were together for a long time before going their separate ways. On 14 June 2020, in a shocking update, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra house in Mumbai at the young age of 34. Going by the official postmortem report, he died of asphyxia due to hanging.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ankita Lokhande's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).