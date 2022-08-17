Empuraan, the second part of Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer, has entered the pre-production phase, the makers announced Wednesday. Released in 2019, Lucifer was actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut. According to production house Aashirvad Cinemas, the work on the script for the upcoming Malayalam film is complete. L2 – Empuraan Update: Lucifer Combo of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy Returns for Next-Level Commercial Entertainer (Watch Video)

"The wait is over! Aashirvad Cinemas proudly presents 'Empuraan', the next chapter of the Lucifer series. @Mohanlal @PrithviOfficial #MuraliGopy @antonypbvr. "The film's script has been locked and we are stepping into the pre-production phase," read the tweet on the banner's official Twitter page. L2 – Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran Poses With Mohanlal and ‘Team’ Ahead of a Major Announcement Today (View Pic).

Murali Gopy, who wrote Lucifer, has also penned the script of Empuraan which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor. The project marks the third collaboration of Mohanlal and Sukumaran. They last worked together on "Bro Daddy" (2021).

