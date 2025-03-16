Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): Lucy Hale, best known for playing Aria Montgomery in the series 'Pretty Little Liars', recalled giving an audition for Hannah Montana.

During the recent interview, she was asked which roles she had auditioned for that might surprise viewers. She shared a list of films including "Pitch Perfect," the 2009 remake of "Hairspray," and "50 Shades of Grey," reported Variety.

She also talked about 'Hannah Montana', the popular Disney Channel series about a teenage pop star. However, the title role in 'Hannah Montana' went to then-13-year-old Miley Cyrus. Hale revealed she also auditioned for the part, as per the outlet.

"It was a couple of years before they had cast Miley in it," she said, adding, "I remember the audition. It was a taped audition in Tennessee. It was the audition that made me want to be an actress. I remember that vividly; it was very cool," reported Variety.

Although she didn't get the project, she made her TV debut at 15 on the Nickelodeon teen comedy, 'Drake and Josh', where she played one of Drake's dates.

"I was very nervous," Hale recalled. "In the scene, he's like, 'What's your name?' And I go, 'Hazel!' And he goes, ....' And I go, 'uh-huh!' And that's it. Groundbreaking. My career skyrocketed since then, so it's all because of that," she added.

"For every 'yes' to an audition, there's like a lineup of 200 that you heard a 'no' for," shared Hale. "So I should probably go back in journals and look at all the things I've auditioned for," she added, according to Variety. (ANI)

