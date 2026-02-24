Glasgow [UK], February 24 (ANI): BAFTA-winning Glaswegian filmmaker Lynne Ramsay will be honoured with the Cinema City Honorary Award at the 22nd Glasgow Film Festival (GFF). She will receive the accolade on March 6 during a special In Conversation event titled 'From Page to Pulse', hosted by Glasgow filmmaker Adura Onashile (Girl) as part of the festival's Industry Focus strand. The session will explore Ramsay's "unparalleled approach to adaptation," organizers said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ramsay made her feature debut with the 1999 Glasgow-shot 'Ratcatcher', which won the BAFTA for Outstanding Debut. Over the last three decades, she has become known for her distinctive visual style and powerful storytelling, directing films including 'We Need to Talk About Kevin', 'Die My Love', and 'You Were Never Really Here', the festival noted.

Launched in 2024, the Cinema City Honorary Award recognizes filmmakers who have made "an outstanding contribution to cinema." The award is named after Glasgow's nickname "Cinema City," given in the 1930s when the city had more cinemas per capita than anywhere else in the U.K. Previous recipients include Viggo Mortensen and fellow Glaswegian James McAvoy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Lynne Ramsay is one of a very small number of filmmakers who have the seemingly miraculous power of taking a unique vision in their minds and creating it onscreen exactly as they imagined," said Paul Gallagher, GFF head of program. "Her films have changed our understanding hiiiof what cinema can do and be."

Added Samantha Bennett, GFF industry manager, "It is a true honor to welcome a homegrown talent of Lynne's calibre to the Industry Focus program," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

GFF's 2026 lineup of guest will also include a variety of other stars and filmmakers. McAvoy will attend GFF's closing gala for the U.K. premiere of hos directorial debut California Schemin', joined on the red carpet by film cast members Samuel Bottomley, Seamus McLean Ross and Lucy Halliday.

Glasgow-based director Felipe Bustos Sierra (Nae Pasaran) will return to the fest for the opening gala of Everybody to Kenmure Street, after the film won an award at Sundance, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other filmmaking talent attending the festival includes Alice Winocour, Mark Jenkin, Polly Findlay, Marc Evans, Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, and Edinburgh filmmaker Sean Dunn for the U.K. premiere of his black comedy The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 22nd edition of the Glasgow Film Festival will run from February 25 to March 8, 2026. (ANI)

