Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 2 (ANI): Following a complaint against Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, Maala Parvathi, on Monday, resigned from the Internal complaints committee of the Association of Malayalam Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

In her resignation letter, Parvathi said, "Internal complaints committee aims at preventing harassment and creating an ideal workplace for women. It is not just a grievance redressal committee but also has to implement policies to prevent harassment."

Also Read | Thandiwe Newton Caught Visiting Cannabis Store After Reportedly Resisting Rehab.

"It also has to recommend actions to be taken. And it is legally binding that the members behave appropriately. But now.. I doubt whether I can deliver my responsibilities as per my conscience. I can give a detailed explanation later.. if the Gen Secretary or EC or General body asks for it," she added.

The news of her resignation comes after Vijay, who's accused of sexually assaulting a woman actor, stepped down from the executive committee of AMMA. He sent a letter to the association stating that he will stay away from the committee for the time being until his innocence is proved. (ANI)

Also Read | Heropanti 2 Box-Office: Tiger Shroff's Film Picks Up Momentum; Sunday Collections Up by 40%.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)