Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene, on Saturday, shared a picture in which she looked ravishing in a black-tube outfit.

Madhuri donned the stunning outfit for the screening of her OTT project 'The Fame Game' with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene.

The 'Aaja Nachle' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures dressed in the black attire, along with the caption, "Shining in all the love that's coming our way! Looks like my heart is making the dress sparkle #TheFameGame #TheFameGameOnNetflix #Screening #WhatIWore #BlackDress #SaturdayMood."

For the screening, the actor donned a knee-length black tube dress that had fur detailing on the neck and the bottom. She completed her look with statement earrings, a diamond bracelet and black heels and chose pink flushed makeup.

Madhuri can currently be seen in Netflix's 'The Fame Game' alongside veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor. (ANI)

