Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, on Friday, shared a starry snap from filmmaker Karan Johar's recent birthday bash.

Madhuri took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring her along with her husband Sriram Nene and Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She captioned the post, "So much to talk about, right? @drneneofficial @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @gaurikhan."

While Salman was dressed in blue ripped denim paired with a black T-shirt and jacket, SRK was in all-black attire.

Karan celebrated his 50th birthday at his Mumbai studio, YRF Studios. Several Bollywood stars attended the party, including Ranbir Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Farah Khan among others.

A three-tier cake and a lavish dinner spread were arranged for the occasion, according to photos and videos from the party. (ANI)

