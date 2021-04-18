New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Known for always holding her elegant demeanour, Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit, was seen embracing her inner goofiness in her latest social media post on Sunday.

In the picture shared by Madhuri on her Instagram handle, she is seen striking funny facial expressions while performing 'kukkuta yoga asana' also known as cockerel pose, or rooster posture.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Embracing my goofy side with some yoga".

In the photo, the 'Devdas' actor could be seen clad in a black half sleeves T-shirt, paired along with the same coloured yoga capri, as she stretched her body above the ground with her hands on a mauve coloured mat.

Her 'Kalank' co-star Sonakshi Sinha, along with more than 1 lakh fans liked the post within less than an hour of being posted.

Of late, the 'Gulab Gang' star has been quite active on social media and had shared many pictures and videos from her Maldives trip diaries which she spent with her family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'.

The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress. (ANI)

