New York [US], May 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Madonna returned to Met Gala after seven years.

On Monday (early Tuesday), she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a boss-coded power suit. More than her outfit, it was a cigar in her hands that caught everyone's attention.

While photographed at the star-studded event, Madonna was seen smoking a cigar while showing off her monochromatic look, which featured a satiny white suit topped with a boutonniere, a button-up top with a bow tie, and lace gloves. The entire outfit came courtesy of Tom Ford, designed by Haider Ackermann, as per People.

A hallmark of Madonna's life has been the performer's distinctive sense of style.

From the infamous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra she wore for performances on her Blond Ambition tour to a dress dripping in $20 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds that she wore for the 1991 Academy Awards with date Michael Jackson, the icon loves to push the boundaries of fashion.

This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," delves into the evolution of Black fashion and its cultural impact, spanning from the 18th century to modern-day expressions.

The concept takes inspiration from the influential 2009 book Slaves to Fashion by Monica L. Miller, exploring the notion of the Black dandy as a statement of style and identity. Curated by Andrew Bolton, the exhibit spotlights the fusion of fashion with historical and cultural narratives. (ANI)

