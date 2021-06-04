Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Madonna's father recently celebrated turning 90, and she commemorated the occasion by sharing the cutest video, showcasing some rare family photos.

The 'Hung Up' singer recently posted a precious montage of herself and her children spending time with her father, Silvio Ciccone, at his vineyard in Michigan in honor of the big day.

The 62-year-old singer also shared just how much her father meant to her in recognition of the important milestone of the matriarch's life.

She captioned the Instagram post as, "My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian immigrant in the US and living thru [sic] many traumas but always working hard for everything he had. He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one's way in life. Again, I thank you. It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard."

In the heartwarming clip, Madonna and five out of six of her children--Lourdes Leon, David Banda, Mercy James, and 8-year-old twins Stella and Estere are seen having the time of their lives alongside their grandfather.

The pop singer's 20-year-old son Rocco Ritchie was reportedly in attendance but was not seen in the footage.

In addition to the short montage of clips, fans were also treated to adorable family photos within the video that captured the essence of the family's trip together. Not only were the snaps sentimental due to the celebratory occasion, but was also a treat for fans since the pop star rarely shares photos of her children altogether. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)