Sonakshi Sinha stole the show in the song "Tilasmi Bahein" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her appearance in the song video left her rumoured boyfriend and actor Zaheer Iqbal awestruck. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Zaheer shared the song video along with a note. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Some things r just too inspiring to be just a fleeting story. So here's a post of something and someone that inspires me ...Matlab just look at this yaar ... kamaaalll ... seriously kya he boley koi ... Matlab really ... just ... wowwwwww." "Aaiiii haiiiii Fareedannnnn.Kaatillllllll. Tilasmi means Magic, Magic = YOU@aslisona," he added. Heeramandi Song ‘Tilasmi Bahein’: Sonakshi Sinha’s Sizzling Performance in This Mesmerising Track From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Series (Watch Video).

As soon as the post was shared, Sonakshi reacted with emojis. The makers of the series, on Wednesday, unveiled the song. Composed by the director-creator himself, the song features Sonakshi Sinha in her most ethereal avatar yet. The peppy number, composed by the maestro Bhansali himself and sung by the enchanting Sharmistha Chatterjee, is a visual and auditory treat for fans. In the mesmerizing music video, Sinha's portrayal of the courtesan Fareedan is nothing short of captivating. Dressed in a resplendent beige sequin sari, Sinha exudes allure and charisma as she mesmerizes viewers with her intoxicating dance, filmed in one continuous take.

View Zaheer Iqbal's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaheer Iqbal (@iamzahero)

The song offers a tantalising glimpse into the lavish and mysterious world of Heeramandi, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating more. "Tilasmi Bahein" is the second song to be released from the series, following the success of the first song, "Sakal Ban".With each release, Bhansali continues to impress audiences with his meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative that is sure to enthral audiences worldwide.'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is all set to dazzle audiences as it makes its grand premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1, 2024. Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts Her ‘Phool Power’ in Pink Sharara Suit for Promotions of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Series (View Pics).

The series which marks Bhansali's debut in the web world, will also star veteran actor Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles. Sonakshi has been in news for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer. The couple has maintained that they are "just friends" but earlier actor Varun Sharma's Insta story hinted at something else. Sonakshi and Zaheer were last seen together in a film titled Double XL and the music video "Blockbuster".