New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday mourned the demise of renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra of the famous Rajan - Sajan Mishra duo.

Rajan Mishra (70) who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest breathed his last at the St. Stephen's Hospital in Delhi on Sunday, confirmed his family member. He was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a condolence message, Governor Koshyari said, "Pt. Rajan Mishra enriched Hindustani Classical Music with his vast and varied contributions. In his demise, the nation has lost a great vocalist, researcher and Guru. I offer my respectful homage to the departed soul and convey my condolences to the members of the bereaved family."

Rajan Mishra was a famous classical singer from 'Banaras Gharana' of India. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the field of art in 2007. He gave his first concert in Sri Lanka in 1978 and after that, he performed in many countries around the world including Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, United States, UK, Netherlands, USSR, Singapore, Qatar, and Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to condole his demise and said: "Have been extremely saddened by the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra ji who left an indelible mark in the world of classical singing. The passing away of Mishra ji, who was associated with Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss to the art and music world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

Both Rajan and Sajan Mishra were brothers and vocalists in the 'khyal style' of Indian classical music. The duo achieved great fame all over the world. Their proclaimed works include 'Bhairav Se Bhairavi Tak', 'Bhaktimala', 'Durgati Nashini Durga', 'aarti kijai hanuman lala ki', and more. (ANI)

