Los Angeles, Feb 23 (PTI) "Old" star Aaron Pierre has joined the cast of Disney and Marvel Studios' "Blade" reboot, led by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pierre will feature alongside Ali and veteran actor Delroy Lindo in the upcoming adaptation of the popular comic.

Also Read | Warina Hussain Birthday: 5 Pictures from Her Instagram Account That Will Make You Aware of Her Flawless Beauty.

Playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour has been tapped to write the movie, while "Mogul Mowgli" helmer Bassam Tariq is attached as the director.

Ali will star in the film as Blade, the half-human, half-vampire who first debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1973's "Tomb of Dracula" No. 10.

Also Read | Samara Weaving Birthday Special: From Grace Le Domas to Bee, 5 of the Ready or Not Actress' Best Roles!.

The actor was announced as starring in "Blade" during Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel in 2019.

Ali had a brief voice cameo as Blade in the post-credit scene of the recent MCU movie "Eternals".

Pierre is known for Syfy series "Krypton" and filmmaker M Night Shyamalan's 2021 feature film "Old". He will next voice star as Mufasa in Barry Jenkins' "The Lion King" prequel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)