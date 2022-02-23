Samara Weaving has quickly proven herself to be a great upcoming actress with the amount of projects she has had under her belt. Gaining prominence with 2019’s Ready or Not, Weaving became the talk of Hollywood. Showing great acting and exciting prospects for playing diverse characters, Weaving became one of the fan favourites. No two projects that Weaving chooses are the same, all of her projects have some weird concepts to them, and they are all the more fun for it. Snake Eyes: Henry Golding, Samara Weaving's Look From the Upcoming Action Film Is Out! (View Pics).

With weird concepts also come challenging characters to portray, and Weaving portrays each of them with great talent. So to celebrate Samara Weaving’s 30th birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best roles yet. Ready Or Not Movie Review: Samara Weaving, Adam Brody And Andie MacDowell Put Up A Brutal, Barbaric And 'Bloody' Crazy Show!

Claire Wood (Hollywood)

Hollywood saw a group of aspiring actors trying to make it big in Hollywood during the ‘1940s. Weaving portrays the role of Claire Wood, in what’s one of the best she has done. Navigating herself through an already outstanding cast, Weaving portrays the character in such a competitive manner that she ends up standing out.

Jessica Chandler (Nine Perfect Strangers)

Nine Perfect Strangers sees a group of people come together for a wellness treat, only thing being that stuff seems to be a bit fishy. While Weaving doesn’t appear that much in the series, her character of Jessica Chandler was still praised by fans for what she brought to the table and hoped for a longer screentime.

Nix Degraves (Guns Akimbo)

Starring alongside Daniel Radcliffe in this high concept action film, Weaving portrays the role of Nix. Nix is one of the high profile players that is playing against Daniel in this death match and she kicks a lot of butt in this film.

Bee (The Babysitter)

The Babysitter focuses on the character of Bee, who in order to get her friend's wishes come true performs a bunch of blood sacrifices. Weaving portrays the role of Bee, and really elevates this film. Weaving really became popular in this role which of course made this role one of her mainstays.

Grace Le Domas (Ready or Not)

Ready or Not saw Samara Weaving break out into Hollywood and become the popular actor she is today. Playing the role of Grace, we see her character start getting haunted by her husband’s family who portray a haunting wedding ritual. It’s bizarre, it’s fun, it’s everything you would want from a weird horror film.

Samara Weaving surely is a great actress with great range, and we can’t wait to see where she goes from here. With this we finish off the list and wish Samara Weaving a very happy birthday.

