Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Makers of the 'KGF' series, Hombale Films, on Monday took to social media to give out details of their upcoming project which is touted as the biggest release of 2021.

The production house revealed that this is going to be a wholesome Indian film catering to audiences all across.

On the Instagram handle of Hombale Films, the announcement about the highly anticipated film was made. The movie will be produced by Hombale Films, which has brought super-hits like 'Raajakumara', the 'KGF' series and more.

Founded by Vijay Kiragandur, Hombale Films is known for bringing high-quality family entertainers.

The makers are yet to reveal the title and star-cast of the newly announced project. However, there is a buzz that the project is going to be a pan-Indian film for a national audience.

Opening up about the project, film's producer, Vijay Kiragandur said, "For us at Hombale Films, cinema is an expression that transcends all barriers of geography and language. The audience response to our efforts of KGF Chapter 1 greatly encouraged our entire team."

"I am excited about our new venture and hope that you will continue to welcome us with the same love that you have shown us till now!" (ANI)

