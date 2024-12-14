Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): Allu Arjun was released from the Chanchalguda Central Jail on interim bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The release was met with support from several industry peers and his family members, who gathered at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to stand by him.

Actor Manchu Vishnu was spotted leaving the residence of Allu Arjun after his meet.

On the other hand, actor Saptagiri, DJ Tillu Fame star Siddu Jonnalagadda and Allu Sirish were seen entering the residence of the actor.

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his latest film last week. He was released on interim bail by the Telangana High Court on Saturday morning.

Earlier in the day, actors Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya greeted Allu Arjun with a warm hug.

Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha, also visited Allu Arjun's Jubilee Hills residence to meet her nephew.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' director Sukumar were spotted at the actor's residence, conversing and embracing him outdoors.

After his release from jail, Allu Arjun addressed the media, saying:

"I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened."

The incident leading to Allu Arjun's arrest occurred during a chaotic scene at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4, where the actor attended the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

A massive crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. The situation escalated when Allu Arjun waved to fans from the sunroof of his vehicle.

Police allege that this action contributed to the chaos, resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi, while her son sustained injuries.

Initially, Allu Arjun was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a lower court in Telangana, following the tragic incident. His legal team challenged the ruling in the Telangana High Court, which granted the actor interim bail.

However, Allu Arjun had to spend the night in jail before being released this morning.

The actor's lawyer, Ashok Reddy, expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the release despite the High Court's order.

Allu Arjun's latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is currently breaking box office records. (ANI)

