New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The India Couture Week 2025, which is returning with its 18th edition, is set to present a showcase by 14 Indian couturiers, including the names of Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, and Tarun Tahiliani, among others.

The fashion event is presented by Hyundai India in association with Reliance Brands.

The lineup for the 2025 edition includes Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya, Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Mishra, Shantnu & Nikhil, Suneet Verma, Rimzim Dadu, Jayanti Reddy, Rose Room by Isha Jajodia, and Aisha Rao.

"Hyundai India Couture Week continues to be the most awaited platform showcasing the mastery and evolution of Indian couture. We are proud to partner with Hyundai for the third consecutive year in presenting this celebration of design and innovation.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to the participating designers whose creativity, craftsmanship, and commitment elevate this platform year after year. I also extend my sincere thanks to Reliance Brands for their continued support in helping us bring this vision to life, said Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI in a statement.

Tarun Garg, COO at Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "We are delighted to continue our association with FDCI for the third year running. India Couture Week is a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and culture, values that deeply resonate with us at HMIL.

"This year, we are excited to showcase the Hyundai CRETA Electric at ICW 2025, bringing together the worlds of cutting-edge mobility and high fashion. Our continued partnership reflects our commitment to engaging with customers through meaningful and innovative platforms that go beyond automobiles."

